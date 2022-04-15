Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for boohoo group (BOO)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for boohoo group (LON: BOO):

4/14/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/13/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – boohoo group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 350 ($4.56) to GBX 190 ($2.48). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on the stock.

3/11/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on the stock.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/10/2022 – boohoo group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on the stock.

2/23/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

2/15/2022 – boohoo group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 150 ($1.95) price target on the stock.

Shares of BOO traded up GBX 3.04 ($0.04) on Friday, reaching GBX 92.50 ($1.21). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,177,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,917,745. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73. boohoo group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.17 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 89.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 135.46.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

