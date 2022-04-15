WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 132.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.23 on Friday. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.
WEED Company Profile (Get Rating)
