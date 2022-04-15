WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ) Short Interest Up 132.7% in March

WEED, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BUDZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the March 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BUDZ opened at $0.23 on Friday. WEED has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.26.

WEED, Inc, an early stage holding company, focuses on the development and application of cannabis-derived compounds for the treatment of human diseases primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as United Mines, Inc and changed its name to WEED, Inc in February 2015. WEED, Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tucson, Arizona.

