Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.50.

WEAV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 93,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,800. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Weave Communications ( NYSE:WEAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Weave Communications will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki bought 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $239,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

