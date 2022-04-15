Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $31.29 Million

Brokerages expect that Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) will post sales of $31.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Weave Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.00 million to $31.68 million. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weave Communications will report full-year sales of $137.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $136.00 million to $138.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $167.11 million, with estimates ranging from $164.30 million to $169.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Weave Communications.

Weave Communications (NYSE:WEAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $31.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.18 million.

WEAV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Weave Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Weave Communications from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $22.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Weave Communications from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weave Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.22.

NYSE WEAV traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.08. 92,550 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,156. Weave Communications has a 1 year low of $5.04 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

In related news, Director Blake G. Modersitzki purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $239,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Weave Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

