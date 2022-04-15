WaykiChain Price Reaches $0.14 on Exchanges (WICC)

WaykiChain (WICC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 15th. One WaykiChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000339 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. WaykiChain has a market capitalization of $28.54 million and approximately $726,877.00 worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WaykiChain Coin Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins. WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

