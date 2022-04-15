Waves Enterprise (WEST) 24 Hour Volume Hits $85,233.00

Waves Enterprise (WEST) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. One Waves Enterprise coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Waves Enterprise has traded up 4% against the US dollar. Waves Enterprise has a total market capitalization of $8.19 million and $85,233.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Enterprise Profile

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,965,923 coins. Waves Enterprise’s official Twitter account is @wvsenterprise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Enterprise’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesenterprise . Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Waves Enterprise is a combination of private and public networks designed to ensure high throughput, scalability, and reliability of solutions, as well as data immutability and confidentiality. Waves Enterprise provides consulting, deployment, and support services. “

Waves Enterprise Coin Trading

