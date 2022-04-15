Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $174.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a neutral rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Waste Management to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $133.80 and a fifty-two week high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock valued at $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,941,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,279,000 after buying an additional 407,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 1.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,683,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,397,000 after buying an additional 91,816 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 5.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,614,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $987,886,000 after buying an additional 323,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,331,000 after purchasing an additional 143,649 shares during the period. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

