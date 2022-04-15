Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $27,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,113,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 30.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after acquiring an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WM stock opened at $159.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.51. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.80 and a twelve month high of $168.04.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $4,579,656.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total value of $30,304.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

