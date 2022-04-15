Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $16,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,938,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,143,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,565,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Waste Connections stock traded down $0.72 on Friday, hitting $139.08. 692,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,359. The stock has a market cap of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.68, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.80 and its 200 day moving average is $131.25. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.20 and a 52-week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

