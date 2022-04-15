Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The company had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. Washington Federal has a 12 month low of $29.01 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

In other news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,812 shares of company stock worth $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter worth $776,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 26,261 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 27,499 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WAFD shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

