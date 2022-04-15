Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. The firm had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ WAFD opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WAFD. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

In other Washington Federal news, CFO Vincent L. Beatty sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $571,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 12.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 27,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

