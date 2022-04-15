Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Announces Earnings Results

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $150.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 29.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.

Shares of WAFD stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $31.53. 568,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.76. Washington Federal has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from Washington Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

A number of research firms have commented on WAFD. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Washington Federal in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shawn Bice sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $134,449.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,812 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,159. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Washington Federal by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,441 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 276,395 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,226,000 after acquiring an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 213,226 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,117,000 after acquiring an additional 99,306 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 108,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 26,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 88,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 61,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

