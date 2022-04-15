Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Receives $48.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.09.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded down $1.66 on Friday, hitting $35.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,211,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,772. Warner Music Group has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is 80.00%.

In related news, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $358,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,165,000. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMG. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 19.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

