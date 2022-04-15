Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Upgraded at Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Evercore ISI upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $24.88 on Monday. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

