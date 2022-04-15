Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Warby Parker Inc. is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WRBY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Warby Parker from $57.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Warby Parker from $52.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Warby Parker in a research note on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warby Parker from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $68.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE WRBY opened at $28.18 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $22.59 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.95.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $132.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Warby Parker will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Abraham Gilboa sold 5,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $133,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 404,673 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.41 per share, for a total transaction of $11,092,086.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,690,382 shares of company stock valued at $53,514,638 and have sold 30,446 shares valued at $857,968.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Warby Parker in the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Warby Parker by 542.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 80.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products. It offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, and contact lenses, as well as accessories, including cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray. The company also offers eye exams and vision tests directly to consumers through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

