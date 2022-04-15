Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $141.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Walker & Dunlop, LLC is engaged in providing commercial real estate financial services in the United States, with a primary focus on multifamily lending. The Company also offers service loans for life insurance companies, commercial banks and other institutional investors as a loan broker. The Multifamily and FHA Finance groups of Walker & Dunlop are focused on lending to property owners, investors, and developers of multifamily properties across the country. The Capital Markets and Investment Services groups provide a broad range of advisory, financing, investment consulting and related services. Walker & Dunlop’s Healthcare Finance group provides debt financing for healthcare properties. The Company’s Principle Investments include origination, underwriting, execution and management of commercial real estate opportunities across property types and geographies within the continental United States. Walker & Dunlop, LLC is based in Bethesda, Maryland. “

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on WD. StockNews.com started coverage on Walker & Dunlop in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Walker & Dunlop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on Walker & Dunlop from $191.00 to $183.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walker & Dunlop presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $163.50.

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $130.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 1.18. Walker & Dunlop has a 52 week low of $95.01 and a 52 week high of $156.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $134.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.26. The company has a quick ratio of 160.37, a current ratio of 160.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $407.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.00 million. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 21.17%. Walker & Dunlop’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Walker & Dunlop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Walker & Dunlop’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other news, EVP Paula A. Pryor sold 1,652 shares of Walker & Dunlop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $218,510.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 8.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the third quarter worth $214,000. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 4.0% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 61,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,945,000 after buying an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walker & Dunlop (Get Rating)

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Walker & Dunlop (WD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.