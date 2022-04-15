Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Cowen

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cowen from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WBA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.71.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $44.81 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $55.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $38.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. City State Bank acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 56.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

