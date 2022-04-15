Wagerr (WGR) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,332.00

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.99 million and $4,332.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wagerr coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0230 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wagerr alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008813 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00007346 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002523 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00009445 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00192107 BTC.

About Wagerr

WGR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2017. Wagerr’s total supply is 239,961,703 coins and its circulating supply is 216,761,204 coins. Wagerr’s official message board is news.wagerr.com . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Wagerr is a decentralized sportsbook built on blockchain technology. Due to its peer-to-peer structure Wagerr brings trustless sports betting to the whole world while avoiding single hacks, scams and server downtime. Wagerr is able to escrow user stakes, verify results and pay out winners automatically, eliminating the need for third party services which charge higher fees. In Wagerr ets are executed through the use of Application Specific Smart Contracts (ASSC), while a network of Oracle Masternodes update game results and execute smart contracts to facilitate reliable betting and payouts and receive 50% of the bet's fee while doing so. 48% of the fees are destroyed, reducing the total supply of WGR while demand is created by users who buy WGR to gamble with. Anyone can stake 25,000 WGR to run a Masternode and earn a monthly share of the network fees. “

Buying and Selling Wagerr

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wagerr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wagerr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.