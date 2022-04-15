Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Shares Up 1.2%

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €37.90 ($41.20) and last traded at €37.80 ($41.09). 14,034 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €37.35 ($40.60).

Several research firms have commented on VOS. Kepler Capital Markets set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €54.00 ($58.70) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €51.00 ($55.43) price target on shares of Vossloh in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Vossloh alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $637.58 million and a P/E ratio of 28.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €43.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.60, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vossloh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vossloh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.