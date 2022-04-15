Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €235.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($255.43) price target on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €260.00 ($282.61) price target on Volkswagen in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €230.00 ($250.00) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($222.83) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($336.96) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €244.19 ($265.42).

Get Volkswagen alerts:

VOW3 stock opened at €148.98 ($161.93) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.82. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €131.30 ($142.72) and a 52-week high of €248.00 ($269.57). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €162.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €177.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion and a PE ratio of 5.03.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.