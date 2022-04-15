Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Short Interest Update

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the March 15th total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:VIVHY traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. Vivendi has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $14.23.

Get Vivendi alerts:

VIVHY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Vivendi from €38.00 ($41.30) to €13.40 ($14.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Vivendi from €15.00 ($16.30) to €14.00 ($15.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised Vivendi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Vivendi in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vivendi from €13.00 ($14.13) to €13.10 ($14.24) in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vivendi presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.94.

Vivendi SE operates as a entertainment, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Prisma Media, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, Corporate, and New Initiative segments. The Canal+ Group segment publishes and distributes premium and thematic pay-TV and free-to-air channels; and produces, sells, and distributes movies and TV series.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.