VITE One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million (VITE)

VITE (VITE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last seven days, VITE has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. One VITE coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0511 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular exchanges. VITE has a total market capitalization of $25.78 million and approximately $2.39 million worth of VITE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000015 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

VITE Coin Profile

VITE (CRYPTO:VITE) is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2018. VITE’s total supply is 1,033,573,237 coins and its circulating supply is 504,539,738 coins. The official message board for VITE is medium.com/vitelabs . VITE’s official Twitter account is @vitelabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VITE is www.vite.org . The Reddit community for VITE is /r/vitelabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vite’s goal is to provide a general-purpose platform for decentralized applications while at the same time delivering high throughput, low latency, scalability and security. Its reactive blockchain offers a message-driven asynchronous architecture and a DAG-based ledger. Its technology improves on existing solutions in the blockchain ecosystem, such as the ledger structure and consensus algorithm. VITE (Token) is an Ethereum-based token that powers VITE platform. “

VITE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VITE directly using US dollars.

