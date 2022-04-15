Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.37 and last traded at $12.41. 1,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 212,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vital Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.42.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.13. The company has a market capitalization of $495.30 million, a PE ratio of 244.45 and a beta of 0.17.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Vital Farms had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 37,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total value of $664,202.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 9,958.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vital Farms in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

