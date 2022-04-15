VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

VTGN stock opened at $1.62 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $3.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.80.

VistaGen Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTGN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,465.94% and a negative return on equity of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Research analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

