Virtu Financial, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.25 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Virtu Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on VIRT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $36.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.30.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $37.14 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.53. The company has a market cap of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of -0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Virtu Financial has a 1 year low of $23.19 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 87,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 179.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 122,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 78,766 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Virtu Financial by 219.2% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 22,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 15,395 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $24,903,000. 99.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 4,027,062 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $125,000,004.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.81%.

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company, provides data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

