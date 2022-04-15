VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 2.5%

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.23. 149,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 43,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a market cap of $56.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth $190,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

