VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Shares Up 2.5%

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2022

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSIGet Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.29 and last traded at $5.23. 149,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 241% from the average session volume of 43,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

The company has a market cap of $56.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in VirTra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VirTra by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of VirTra during the third quarter worth $190,000. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.