Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.

Virios Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Virios Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

