Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI) Shares Down 0.9%

Virios Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.26. 2,006 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 21,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Virios Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.
The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of -1.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 10.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Virios Therapeutics by 15.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Virios Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Virios Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Virios Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRI)
Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company's lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.
