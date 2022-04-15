Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Trims Stock Holdings in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.05% of Chimera Investment worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chimera Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chimera Investment by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Institutional investors own 51.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

Shares of Chimera Investment stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $10.90. 1,153,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,436. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Chimera Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment ( NYSE:CIM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.11%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

CIM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About Chimera Investment (Get Rating)

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.