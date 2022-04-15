Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 8,100 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Commercial Metals worth $2,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Commercial Metals by 127.5% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total value of $178,188.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Commercial Metals stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 839,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,242,371. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $44.62. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.75.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMC. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.