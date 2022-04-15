Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 54,800 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.13% of Robert Half International worth $16,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,599,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 35.7% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,018,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,176,000 after acquiring an additional 268,100 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 545,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,704,000 after acquiring an additional 232,315 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 362.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 202,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,072,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.56. 552,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,366. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $125.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.07.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 46.46%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.15%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Robert Half International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.