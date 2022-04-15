Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 40,500 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.0% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.7% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 56,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.6% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.41. The company had a trading volume of 4,296,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,547,902. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $16.84.

MGIC Investment ( NYSE:MTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 13.59%. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MTG shares. Barclays increased their price target on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

