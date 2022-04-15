Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 38,400 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL cut its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 103,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 38,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Garmin were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GRMN. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,309,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 41,966 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Garmin by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Shares of NYSE:GRMN traded down $1.76 on Friday, reaching $111.31. 538,996 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,044,359. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.69. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $106.66 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.