Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Sells 127,700 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 388,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 127,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $9,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $10,090,000. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 415,160 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $8,759,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $7,181,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE HP traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $48.87. The company had a trading volume of 825,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.93 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.26.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 22.22% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $409.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. Research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.84%.

A number of research firms have commented on HP. Barclays raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.55.

In other news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $6,381,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.