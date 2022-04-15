Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Reduces Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 64,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 399.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 41,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 21,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.55.

In other news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $139,326.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALLY stock traded down $2.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.22. The company had a trading volume of 7,315,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,180,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.41 and a 200 day moving average of $48.09. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.85 and a 12 month high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

Ally Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.