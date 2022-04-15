Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Purchases 600 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 200,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in CGI were worth $17,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter worth $1,348,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in CGI by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 749,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,230,000 after purchasing an additional 225,834 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of CGI by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 196,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GIB stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.38. 84,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,871. The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.11. CGI Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.25 and a 52-week high of $93.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $85.44 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.26.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

