Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 121,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,895,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,521,000 after buying an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 595.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 252,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,310,000 after purchasing an additional 216,433 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 96,338.6% in the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 139,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after purchasing an additional 139,691 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.90.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded up $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $78.69. 1,710,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,583. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.75. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.88%.

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

