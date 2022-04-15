Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of PROG worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROG during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 349.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Get PROG alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PRG traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $27.00. The stock had a trading volume of 420,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,586,030. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.33 and a twelve month high of $56.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.96.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). PROG had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 27.16%. The firm had revenue of $646.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of PROG from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

PROG Company Profile (Get Rating)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.