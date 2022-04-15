Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $2.03 Million Position in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Quidel were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QDEL. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quidel in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Bbva USA grew its position in shares of Quidel by 695.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Quidel by 41.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quidel by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $173,224.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QDEL traded down $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $110.94. 212,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of -0.10. Quidel Co. has a one year low of $88.37 and a one year high of $180.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.73.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $636.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.00 million. Quidel had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 45.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.95 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on QDEL shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Quidel from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quidel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quidel presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.80.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

