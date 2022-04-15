Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $11.52 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 166,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $11,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSA stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 628,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,261. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $41.10 and a one year high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 66.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55.

National Storage Affiliates Trust ( NYSE:NSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 210.53%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.78.

In related news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $10,320,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

