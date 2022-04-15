Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Decreases Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lowered its position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.12% of Bunge worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bunge by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,093,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,308,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,449 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,225,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Bunge by 54.4% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,397,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,669,000 after purchasing an additional 492,334 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Bunge by 51.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,190,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,847,000 after acquiring an additional 406,997 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in Bunge by 5,416.6% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 363,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after buying an additional 357,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.11.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Grain Co Continental sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $20,112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BG traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,606. The company has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $124.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $107.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.92.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Bunge’s payout ratio is 15.34%.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

