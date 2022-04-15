Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL reduced its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 114,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $12,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 171.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,611,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $589,225,000 after buying an additional 2,911,738 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 35.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,225,185 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,306,370,000 after buying an additional 2,682,996 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 16.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,774,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,120,968,000 after buying an additional 1,216,242 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 33.4% in the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,599,011 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $587,570,000 after buying an additional 1,150,530 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,831,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.96. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,499,427. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.54 and its 200 day moving average is $119.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.51 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The stock has a market cap of $166.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.17, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 3.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.24.

T-Mobile US Company Profile (Get Rating)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.