Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $1,021,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 83,139 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 24,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,417 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.33, for a total transaction of $1,705,530.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $4.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $117.64 and a one year high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.56% and a negative net margin of 10.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $216.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.50.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile (Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.