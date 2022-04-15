Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys New Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 113,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,606,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.07% of GoDaddy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 73.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 340,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,595,000 after purchasing an additional 143,697 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in GoDaddy by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,289,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,738 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in GoDaddy by 5.4% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 344,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,043,000 after acquiring an additional 17,826 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDDY stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.44. 1,304,608 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,181. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.65 and its 200-day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.70 and a 52 week high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 805.65% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $171,895.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,949 shares of company stock worth $1,550,449. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.40.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

