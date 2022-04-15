Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 59,700 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,021,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,700 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned about 0.19% of B2Gold worth $7,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in B2Gold during the third quarter worth $16,349,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $7,911,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 497.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,279,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,795,000 after buying an additional 1,898,082 shares during the period. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at about $7,337,000. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, B2Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BTG traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.97. 9,386,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,369,956. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.01. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. On average, research analysts anticipate that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

