Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 5,100 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bruker in the 4th quarter worth $7,623,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bruker in the 4th quarter worth about $880,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Bruker by 364.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 27,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 21,568 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bruker by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKR. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.86.

BRKR traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.14. 714,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 709,930. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Bruker Co. has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $92.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a return on equity of 30.77% and a net margin of 11.46%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.99%.

About Bruker (Get Rating)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.