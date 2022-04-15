Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Buys 2,900 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after acquiring an additional 31,919 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $804,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,129 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,808,000 after buying an additional 38,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $4.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.26. The stock had a trading volume of 239,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,976. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $153.81. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.40 and a 12 month high of $191.62.

Affiliated Managers Group ( NYSE:AMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $6.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $691.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.11 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 23.53%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.30%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMG shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.71.

In related news, Director Tracy P. Palandjian acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.67 per share, with a total value of $509,379.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.96 per share, for a total transaction of $503,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile (Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.