Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VRT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 1,370.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,465,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,898 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Vertiv in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,520,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 207.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,079,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,085,000 after buying an additional 1,402,600 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 34.2% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,765,000 after buying an additional 1,244,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 11.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,460,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,989,000 after buying an additional 1,100,426 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,012,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,596,383. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.24). Vertiv had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 30.27%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Joseph Fallon bought 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.47 per share, with a total value of $175,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Joseph Johnson sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $1,277,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 38,000 shares of company stock worth $475,960. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vertiv from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America cut Vertiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet cut Vertiv from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Vertiv from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.65.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

