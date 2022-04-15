Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $1,868,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $2,414,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLDR traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,798,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,578,094. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $39.24 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.27.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.89. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDR. Truist Financial upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $76.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. B. Riley cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.42.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

