Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $12,221,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,237,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Alcoa in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,246,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth about $2,788,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Alcoa by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AA shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Friday, March 25th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $55.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 17,696 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.56, for a total transaction of $1,071,669.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090.

AA stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.77. 5,012,822 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,036,314. The firm has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.90. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

