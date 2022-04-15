Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires New Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 641,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,271,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.08% of PPL at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group boosted its holdings in PPL by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 16,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.6% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 83,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $29.20. 5,736,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,613,010. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 0.79. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.16.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 25.59% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.88%.

In other PPL news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PPL. Wolfe Research raised PPL from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Argus cut PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.80.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

